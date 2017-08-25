QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVE ROAD CLOSURE EXTENDED

Road works on Queen Elizabeth Drive has suffered slow progress as a consequence of the recent wet weather and as a result the closure has been extended to 01st September. Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive Officer, Robert Sen says that the wet weather has impacted the contractor’s progress and FRA has granted an extension of time to allow the contractor to finish up the work.” “Members of the public are informed to continue using the current detour route in place as the contractor works to finish up the road sealing work on Queen Elizabeth Drive.”