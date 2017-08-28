Fiji Link unveils $65 fares between Labasa and Suva

Travel between Labasa and Suva has been made even more affordable, with Fiji Link releasing its lowest ever fare of just $65 one-way last Saturday.

A third of seats on all flights between Labasa and Suva will be available at $65.

Fares will increase to higher fare buckets once the $65 seats are sold out on that respective flight.

The announcement was made in Labasa by Fijian Attorney General, Minister for Economy and Minister responsible for Civil Aviation, Honourable Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North’s Fiji Link Night.

These fares are on sale now and will be available until Fiji Link completes a review to add more capacity into Labasa.

The Honourable Attorney General said “The release of these $65 fares is excellent news for the people of Labasa and Vanua Levu as a whole. These low fares will allow more Fijians in Labasa and the Capital to visit each other more frequently. Labasa students will find it easier to get to and from their tertiary institutions in the Central Division. A lot more people, including tourists, will now fly from Suva to Labasa and also travel onward to other destinations like Savusavu.”

The Honourable Minister thanked Fiji Link for introducing lower fares on its flights, adding: “The multiplier effect of this announcement is quite significant and complements the Fijian Government’s efforts to further spur economic development and growth in the North. These low fares, coupled with the upcoming upgrade of Waiqele airport’s terminal and installation of night lights on the runway, will improve commercial activity and improve business opportunities. Everyone in the North stands to benefit directly through more affordable travel options and investment in public infrastructure.”

Fiji Link General Manager Mr. Athil Narayan explained: “The low fares came about as a result of regular feedback and engagement with community here. We have upgraded the ATR fleet which operates between Labasa, Suva and Nadi with modern, comfortable and extremely reliable aircraft. The time is now right to introduce lower fares between two of our biggest domestic ports, making it easier for Fijians to get around and stay connected.”

Fiji Link flies its ATR aircraft three times daily from Labasa to Suva. Fiji Airways and Fiji Link are the only airlines in Fiji with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) accreditation, demonstrating their commitment to safety.

To get the lower fares, customers are advised to book early through the Fiji Airways Reservations Centre, Sales Offices in Nadi and Suva, on the Fiji Airways website www.fijiairways.com, or through their travel agents.

FIJI AIRWAYS