New BA Hospital Road ensures better access to health services

FRA Engineers and representatives of the Yanjian Group at the new Ba Hospital Road. Photo: FRA

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is pleased to announce that the construction of Ba Hospital Road has

been completed and travellers can expect improved traffic thoroughfare with the new road layout

that has provisions for a bus bay and footpaths when accessing health services once construction

of the new Ba Hospital is completed.

FRA Acting Chief Executive Officer Robert Sen says the new Ba Hospital Road is a key link to

the new Ba Hospital currently being constructed and the National Fire Authority (NFA) station.

“The new road will help relieve increased traffic demand in the area and also cater for the rise in

active travel with an improved footpath, new bus bay and bus shelter that will allow the smooth

flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” Mr Sen said.

He said the new road will also help increase capacity and reduce congestion by providing a much

safe and improved access especially for the patients, visitors and hospital staffs.

“We would like to acknowledge the FRA Engineer to Contract, Mr Johari Abdullah and Engineers

Assistant Apisai Tuiloma, Rodrick Chand and Moshin Hussain and our Contractor, Yanjian Group

(Fiji) Co. Ltd that have been relentless in its commitment in constructing this important road.”

Mr Sen said these efforts are better appreciated when considered against the backdrop of what

existed before, especially when the NFA had to face challenges on the deplorable road conditions

to attend emergencies.

“We would like to thank the members of the public for their continued co-operation and patience

throughout the construction period.”