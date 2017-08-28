Police to monitor busy school zones tomorrow

By ANA SOVA

Officers of the Fiji Police Force will be deployed tomorrow throughout the country per the routine school operations at busy school zones.

Fiji PoliceChief Operations Officer, ACP Rusiate Tudravu said officers will be conducting school traffic duties and they are asking motorists to be extra vigilant and cautious when driving through these zones especially before and after school hours.

“In light of the ongoing road works currently being undertaken along the Suva-Nausori corridor, traffic officers will also be deployed to try and limit traffic congestion,” ACP Tudravu said.

Motorists are also advised that traffic officers may be implementing certain changes such as the opening up of more lanes along the Ratu Dovi Road from Nadera towards Laucala Beach.

“This is to counter the likely traffic congestion anticipated during the morning peak hours as school resumes for the 3rd term tomorrow,”

“Overall we are going to need everyone to be patient as we will be anticipating traffic due to the ongoing road works currently underway,” ACP Tudravu said.

He said they are liaising closely with the Fiji Roads Authority to minimize the inconvenience caused to the travelling public.