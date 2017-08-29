18 year old man involved in Media Partners robbery arrested

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force Western Division taskforce team have arrested an 18 year old man who is alleged to have been involved in a robbery case at Media Partners in Martintar, Nadi.

The suspect of Tomuka was arrested last night.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the suspect is alleged to have entered the shop and stolen assorted items.

CCTV footage of the alleged incident was posted up on social media.

Also arrested is a 50 year old woman who is alleged to have received stolen items which included a laptop.

Investigations continue.