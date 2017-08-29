Fijian Drua rugby team presents Itatau to the President

His Excellency the President Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote with the Fijian Drua Rugby team members at Borron House today. Photo: DEPTFO.

His Excellency the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote, today on behalf of the nation, conveyed his well wishes to the Fijian Drua Rugby team that will be taking part in the Australian National Rugby Championship.

The Team presented their i-Tatau to His Excellency at Borron House in Suva where he urged them to support each other at the Rugby Championship.

“You are going as a team and not as individuals. You also go as sports ambassadors for our country. You carry the reputation of our nation on your shoulders. Please do this with dignity and honour,” President Konrote said.

He said “rugby is no longer just a game; it is a means for a better life for your families” because it is an important contributor to Fiji’s economic growth.

“There are young boys and girls around Fiji who have been inspired by our victory in Rio last year. You were inspired at one time watching our team’s performance here and abroad. The success of the past is the platform laid down for you,” President Konrote said.

A major change made for this season is the inclusion of the Fijian Drua in the competition.

This is after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met with the Australian Rugby Union, and World Rugby about establishing a pathway for developing Fijian Rugby Players. World Rugby will finance the Fijian Drua.

The nine teams compete in a round-robin tournament for the regular season. Each team has four matches at home and four away. The top four teams qualify for the title play-offs with semi-finals and finals.

The Fijian Drua Rugby side will jet out later this week to play its first match against Brisbane City in Brisbane this Saturday.

