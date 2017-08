By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force is requesting information that could help locate 24 year old Farhat Waseem who has been reported missing at the Totogo Police Station on Saturday.

Mr Waseem was reported missing by Ministry of Health officials after he went missing from the Saint Giles premises on the 24th of August.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or their nearest Police Station.