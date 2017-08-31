$7k raised in Bushells Biggest Morning Tea

Officials counting the donations raised from the Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea held at the Motibhai Group headquarters in Nadi yesterday. Photo: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By ANA SOVA

The Motibhai Group successfully raised $7,000 from its Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea that was held yesterday at their headquarters in Nadi.

The fund was raised from donations for the Fiji Cancer Society.

This will be put towards other morning tea events and fundraisers in a bid to collect $100,000 this year for the Fiji Cancer Society.

Motibhai’s Manager Public Relations and Corporate Marketing, Shalendra Prasad said while Motibhai Group has been actively involved in various philanthropic works around the country, the Bushells Fiji’s Morning Tea campaign which is in its 11th year always holds a special place in their company.

“Since 2006 when the campaign was first launched, thousands of dollars have been raised and thousands of lives have been saved as well,”

“If it was not for this campaign and the good work being carried out by the Fiji Cancer Society, thousands of survivors would not have been around with us today,” Prasad said.

He adds apart from their initial sponsorship of the event, in 2014 Motibhai Group made a further commitment of $15,000 for the next five years.

The arrangement ends in 2018 with a total of $75,000 in donation from the Group.

“To further strengthen the efforts of the Fiji Cancer Society, our Group this year launched an additional campaign in May. Known as the Bushells Five Cents Campaign, we will be donating five cents from every packet of Bushells tea sold from May until September end towards the Fiji Cancer Society,” Prasad said.

He said they were expecting funds raised from this new campaign to be in excess of $30,000 which should be good enough to take the entire funds raised from this campaign to reach around $100,000 this year.

Fiji Cancer Society board member, Margaret Round thanked Motibhai Group for coming up with the initiative 11 years ago, and for being their major partner for this event, in its 11th successive year since.

“Thank you very much indeed for your kind and generous support. Ever since this initiative began 11 years ago, it is always customary, that the Motibhai Group host the first Morning Tea every year, and would then be followed by other Organizations,” Round said.

“We thank you for showing your staunch commitment to the cause”.