Extra caution Along Gladstone as road work underway

Major roadwork on Glastone Road. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Motorists and pedestrians are requested to take extra precaution when travelling along Gladstone Road in Suva, due to heavy roadwork machinery operating in this area.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Project Manager, Ciaron Kelly, issues the advisory as pavement rehabilitation and reconstruction work get underway.

FHH is working closely with the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to provide road maintenance and renewals in the Central, Eastern and Northern divisions.

FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance, Aram Goes, says that this road upgrading work forms part of the 2017 – 2018 Road Renewals Programme that is aimed at renewing the lifecycle of roads.

Mr Goes adds that the upgrade also involves major water main construction work to replace the ageing infrastructure under Gladstone Road.

“The joint collaboration between FRA and Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) will see many more inter-agency coordination efforts on road projects going into the future. This ensures that we fix the underlying infrastructure before we seal the road. It also protects the integrity and quality of our road infrastructure and minimises the need to dig up the road once it is done.”

Mr Kelly says that the work on the 280 metre-long road will include replacement of water utilities, pavement reconstruction, newly installed footpaths at two metres wide on both sides of the road, an improved drainage system, and a new parking bay.

Work includes removing the existing failed pavement and replacing it with cement stabilised pavement for strength and durability. The road will then be sealed following stabilisation.

“We urge motorists and pedestrians to please drive slowly and obey all signs and directions given by FHH traffic controllers. We want everyone to reach their destinations safely,” said Mr Kelly.

“We are currently doing all the concrete work during the day while a second crew upgrades the water main at night.”