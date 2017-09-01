Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort’s hilltop Bebe Spa makes it four in a row at Pevonia Spa Awards

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort Bebe Spa staffs. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Bebe Spa Sanctuary at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort has won the Pevonia International Spa Design of the Year award for the fourth year in succession.

Spa Manager Praveena Dewan said the spa’s ongoing success was a testament to the energy and dedication of the Bebe team.

“We have a team of 24 therapists which delivers more than 900 treatments every month and we are acknowledged as one of the leading spas in the South Pacific.

“This success has also been mirrored in the number of awards with which we have been honored,’’ she said.

These include being named the Winner for Excellence in the TripAdvisor annual survey of spas in the Australasia Pacific region in 2015 and 2016.

Bebe Spa was also a finalist for Fiji Experience at the Tourism Fiji AON Awards in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and winner of the Australasian Spa Association Best Destination Spa (Resort) in 2011 and 2013.

Praveena named the three most popular treatments as the traditional Fijian Bobo Massage, Signature Bebe Vakaviti Massage and the couples’ Romantic Discovery package.

“Many of our guests are return visitors as a treatment at Bebe Spa has become one of the highlights of their holiday at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and we regularly receive unsolicited testimonials.

“It is heartwarming to me to see that the recurring theme in these testimonials is the professionalism, warmth and friendliness of our staff,” she said.

The spa’s design concept is based on a traditional Fijian village and features thatched bure-style rooftops typical of a village setting.

Situated on a hilltop, it commands panoramic coastal and ocean views.

The Bebe Spa Sanctuary layout includes a pre and post treatment relaxation room positioned to take maximum advantage of the views, couples’ rooms, private open-air balconies and sunken balcony baths.

OUTRIGGER FIJI