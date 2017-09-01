Taxi driver questioned over death of businessman

A taxi driver is being questioned for his alleged involvement in the death of a 30 year old businessman of Valelevu last Saturday.

The driver is currently being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.

The suspect whist driving his vehicle is alleged to have suddenly changed lanes near the FNU bus stop to pick a passenger when the victim who was riding a motorbike hit the back of the vehicle.

The driver was taken in for questioning today after willing witnesses came forward with information.

Investigations continue.