8 year old boy in critical condition after truck driven by 15 year old brother tumbles

By ANA SOVA

An eight year old boy is in serious condition after a motor vehicle accident in Solovi, Nadi yesterday morning.

The Fiji Police Force is seriously concerned with parental and guardian’s roles in the issue of road safety.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said this is because the victim who was riding at the back of a single cab pick up driven by his 15 year old brother was allegedly allowed to drive by his father.

“It is alleged the 15 year old was instructed by his father to drive their vehicle and pick up an item from a relatives home located 3km away from their residence.On their way they allegedly picked up their 19 year old cousin with the eight year old jumping to the back of the truck,” Naisoro said.

Naisoro said the 15 year old allegedly lost control of the vehicle and went into the drain before tumbling onto the road trapping the eight year old underneath the vehicle.

“He was taken to Nadi hospital and now transferred to Lautoka Hospital in critical condition. Both the 15 year old driver and his father are being questioned at the Nadi police Station,” Naisoro said.