Outrigger Resort named “Best Fijian Resort”

Peter Hopgood and the Outrigger Fiji team accepting the award on stage. Photo: SUPPLIED

By LUKE NACEI

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort has been recognised as the Best Fijian Resort.

At the 15th annual awards, Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort has shared the honours with Vomo Island Resort and Spa in being recognized as the Best Fijian Resorts.

The award for Best Fijian Property was made at a 730-strong black-tie dinner at Sydney’s prestigious Town Hall.

General Manager, Peter Hopgood said he was overwhelmed to be accepting this award on behalf of the team.

“We are truly blessed with an amazing team at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and I believe that is why we were the recipient of this award. We are also fortunate to have outstanding restaurants, one of the best spas in Fiji and we also provide our guests with unique experiences such as our Talei Butlers and Meimei nannies. To top it off, my team’s dedication to its local community is renowned all over the world,” he said.

As a brand, Outrigger Resorts is recognised as a strong, values-led, community focused operator at each of the destinations in which it operates.

At last year’s HM Awards event, Mr Hopgood was awarded the prestigious Ashley Spencer Service to the Hospitality Industry Award for his tireless work on behalf of the Fijian hotel industry and in support of local Fijian communities.