Motibhai Group makes substantial contribution towards noble causes

Miss Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon, left, with Miss Dove Alisi Vucago during their west tour at Sheraton Fiji Resort recently. The duo have collectively raised $65,000 for noble causes. Photo: MOTIBHAI GROUP.

The Motibhai Group has contributed a total of $65,000 to support two local NGO’s via the Hibiscus Festival charity chest this year.

Group marketing manager Abraham Gomes said the funds were raised via various charity drives by queen contestants Miss Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon and Miss Dove Alisi Vucago respectively.

“Both the contestants who work for The Fiji Times have worked really hard to make a difference in the community and we are very proud of their achievements,” Mr Gomes said.

He said funds raised by Miss Fiji Times will be directed towards the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) while the charity drive from Miss Dove will go towards Homes of Hope via the Hibiscus charity chest.

“FENC Fiji has been doing a wonderful job in supporting children who are classed as ‘poorest of the poor’ with their educational needs and is an initiative which was launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in November 2009 while Homes of Hope is a sanctuary for women and children who have been abused or are vulnerable to abuse in their own homes and communities,” Mr Gomes added.

“We hope the funds raised through the efforts of all our staff members makes a difference in the lives of hundreds of women and children in a positive manner.”

Mr Gomes said the Motibhai Group had entered the Hibiscus Festival with queen contestants for the first time and thanked the entire management, staff and members of the public who have supported the two young and hardworking contestants during the week-long festival last month.

MOTIBHAI GROUP