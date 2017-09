A man who is alleged to have assaulted and robbed a student during a drinking party has been charged and will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The 36 year old accused of Tavua is alleged to have committed the offence on Saturday night in Waqadra, Nadi.

He is alleged to have assaulted the 20 year old student and robbed him of his bag and phone.

He has been charged with one count aggravated robbery.

POLICE MEDIA CELL