Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort Opens First Water Park  for Coral Coast

The opening of the first water park in the Coral Coast region. Photo: SHANGRI-LA’S FIJIAN RESORT.

Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort and Spa has installed the first water park in the Coral Coast region adding to its vast array of water activities for guests. Geared towards children from aged seven years and older the water park is now open for guests use.

“The installation of our water park which is the first of its kind on the Coral Coast is to not only further enhance, the wide array of guest water activities we already have, but most importantly our guest experience,” said Resort General Manager, Mr Francis Lee.

“Our resort is well known for its beautiful natural environment and beach and lagoon area and we believe this water park is the perfect addition for our guests enjoyment,” he said.

The water park which measures 25 metres by 25 metres comprises 19 interconnecting pieces that include a rodeo slide, monkey bars, wiggle bridge and an action tower. It is three metres tall at its highest point. Access to the water park is complimentary and for registered hotel guests only.

