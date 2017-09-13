Fiji Airways’ Business Class Guests and eligible Tabua Club members can now enjoy the brand new Club AUTUS Lounge in Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) as alliance partner of Hong Kong Airlines.
Conveniently located at the MidField Concourse in the airport’s Departure Terminal, the Club AUTUS Lounge features all the amenities of a world-class lounge, including 1,000 sq. metres (approximate) seating area, food and beverage services, VIP conference rooms, showers, storage, entertainment and personal care service. A Business Zone with printer and fax services are also available, as is a quiet area to allow guests to relax before their flights. The Club AUTUS lounge also offers a unique panoramic view of the HKG Airport Apron.
Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO said: “This is really good news for our premium guests, and follows on from our recent announcement in Los Angeles where our guests can also enjoy an enhanced Lounge experience. It’s all part of our efforts to continuously step up our customer experience across our global operations.”
The Lounge is available for Fiji Airways Business Class Guests and Tabua Club Members flying on an “FJ” designated flight number. Guests may enter the Lounge four hours prior to departure.
Tabua Club members to enjoy new lounge in Hong Kong
