Three in custody for alleged marijuana possession

Three men are in custody following separate raids conducted by officers from the Savusavu Police Station yesterday.

The first raid was conducted in Naqere, Savusavu whereby a 34 year old man was arrested after sachets, branches and leaves believed to be marijuana was found in his possession.

In the second raid conducted in Viani a man is in custody after seedlings and plants believed to be marijuana were found on his farm.

The third raid conducted in Karoko resulted in the arrest of a 22 year old man after plants believed to be marijuana was uprooted from his farm.

Meanwhile a raid conducted by officers from the Nabua Police Station yesterday in Vatuwaqa led to the arrest of a 28 year old man following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The seized plants and materials will be sent for analysis as investigations continue.

We are grateful to members of the community for assisting officers with information of the alleged involvement of persons in drug related activities.

We call on the public to utilize the Crime Stoppers 919 number if they have information of similar nature.

POLICE MEDIA CELL