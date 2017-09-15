Chamber plans for a tourism festival

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Dr. Ram Raju. Photo: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By ANA SOVA

The people of Nadi might soon enjoy another annual festival.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Dr. Ram Raju said they we’re seriously looking at organising another festival that maybe a little bigger than the Nadi Bula Festival.

“For some reason or the other which I fail to understand is why the hotels have not been contributing to the Nadi Bula Festival. One of the reasons I was told years ago was the non –transparent accounts and issues with the previous Nadi Bula Festival executives,” Dr. Raju said.

He adds the festival is planned to pursue a lot of involvement by the tourism community in Nadi.

“It will probably be called the Nadi Tourism & hospitality Festival. We will make it an annual event, I’m sure it will work,” Dr. Raju said.

“Other districts have more than one festival, it’s time we have another festival”.