Local Nadroga Fiji Airways Drua players Call for Support

With the Fiji Airways Drua maiden home match now only one day away, the Nadroga based Drua players have called on their local community to come and support the Drua by coming to the game at Lawaqa Park.

Eroni Vasiteri said “We’re so excited to be playing in front of our home crowd and we just hope they come out in their thousands, not just to watch some great Fijian rugby, but to show the ARU and World Rugby that Fiji Rugby fans will support their teams”.

Last week’s match against Melbourne Rising had 4 Nadroga players in the starting line-up and Peceli Nacebe was the star of the game and man of the match, scoring two tries on top of his first the previous week. This week 6 Nadroga players feature in the match day squad, these are: Peceli Necebe, Ratunaisa Navuma, Apete Daveta, Eroni Vasiteri, Ifereimi Tovilevu, and Apisalome Waqatabutabu.

Nacebe said “It’s going to be awesome running out in front of a home crowd, and I’m sure we’ll put on a special show of running Fijian Rugby. The team has trained really well this week, and we’re confident of scoring plenty of tries”

Vasiteri and several other Nadroga players have come together to record a special video calling on Nadroga rugby supporters to come to the game. The video, recorded in both English and the Nadroga dialect will be airing on social media and has been provided to TV Networks and radio to get the message across that the players want their support. Vasiteri “This is our first match at home and a vocal and local crowd will really spur the team on. I know the FRU has priced the tickets very affordably, so we’re calling on everyone that supports Nadroga Rugby to come and support the Drua”

FRU CEO, John O’Connor said “We’ve also arranged four curtain raisers one of which is the Fire vs the Wardens and the other three between Nadroga School teams and visiting teams from Australia, so it will be a Nadroga day, as much as a Drua day.” He added “We’re lucky to have been invited in to the NRC, and we want to show the ARU and World Rugby representatives who’ll be at the ground that the Drua can draw good crowds and command local support”

Ticket prices start at $5 for Embankment and $10 for the Grandstand with kids under 12 allowed in for free. And school children wearing uniform also allowed in for free.

Curtain Raisers will kick-off at 9:20am with the main game at 3pm. The match will be aired on Sky Pacific, but not on Free to Air television.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, from FRU & Fiji Sports Council offices, or online at www.ticketdirect.com

FRU