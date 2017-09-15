New PS’s for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Fisheries announced

Mr. Iowane Naivalurua Is the new Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Photo:DEPTFO.

The Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Mr. Vishnu Mohan, has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Iowane Naivalurua as the new Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Mr. Sanaila Naqali as the new Permanent Secretary for Fisheries following rigorous recruitment and selection processes. Both appointments will take effect soon.

Mr. Naivalurua is Fiji’s most recent Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China and has distinguished careers in both the Fijian Civil Service and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. He has an impressive track record of accomplishment in diplomacy and demonstrated capability in leadership and management.

Mr. Naqali previously served as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Forests and Fisheries. He has extensive first-hand experience in the management of fisheries and tertiary qualifications in fisheries management. He has served as a senior manager in the Fijian Civil Service and formerly served as a senior officer in the Fiji Navy.

Mr. Mohan wished both men well on their new appointments and said he was confident in their capabilities and believed their range of experiences were well suited to the requirements and responsibilities of their new roles.

These appointment were made by the Public Service Commission under section 126 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

DEPTFO