First iTaukei Owned Hotel Opens in the Coral Coast

The first iTaukei owned hotel. Photo: DEPTFO
Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands and Mienral Resources Hon. Faiyaz Sidddiq Koya opened the Namolevu Beach Bure Accommodation along the Coral Coast.
In Opening the the first iTaukei owned hotel within the Coral Coast vicinity, Minister Koya said this was a milestone acheivement.
“I warmly congratulate the Tokatoka of Hewa – Tagaqe village and the province of Nadroga/Navosa on their achievement,” he said.
With the assistance of the Fiji Development Bank under the Government’s Business Development Initiative Programme, they were
able to renovate and refurbish 8 bures to a tune of $450,000.
The opening of Namolevu Beach Bures has provided employment opportunities for 12 Fijians who will undergo training in the near future.
The Hotel is located at Maui Bay near ‘He Ni Ua’ restaurant.
DEPTFO NEWS