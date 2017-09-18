First iTaukei Owned Hotel Opens in the Coral Coast

The first iTaukei owned hotel. Photo: DEPTFO

Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands and Mienral Resources Hon. Faiyaz Sidddiq Koya opened the Namolevu Beach Bure Accommodation along the Coral Coast.

In Opening the the first iTaukei owned hotel within the Coral Coast vicinity, Minister Koya said this was a milestone acheivement.

“I warmly congratulate the Tokatoka of Hewa – Tagaqe village and the province of Nadroga/Navosa on their achievement,” he said.