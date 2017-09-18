Minister Koya Presents SME Grant To Fijians in Ra

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism FaiyaZ Koya presents an SME Grant to a recipient. Photo:n DEPTFO

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Hon. Faiyaz Siddiq Koya officiated at the presentation of SME grants to 805 Fijians in Ra to assist them improve their businesses or start up a business.

In presenting the Fijians the leg-up for economic empowerment Minister Koya said Government would continue to support the SME sector.

Government is committed to inculcating a spirit of entrepreneurship by providing this financial support, however, we will not stop there, we willensure that discipline and accountability is fostered in the businesses that have been assisted,” he said.

“Our goal is to ignite the Fijian economy by empowering micro and small businesses. I therefore, challenge you all recipients here today, to make good use of this opportunity to do even better and at the same time, contribute to the growth of our economy.” The Ministry of Industry and Trade , in ensuring proper implementation of the grant

assistance, will be conducting a monitoring exercise six months to gauge the impact this assistance has made to the business ventures as well as the recipients livelihoods. The Ministry, he said, will also provide the necessary business development support services such as business training to ensure sustainability and progress in the various businesses.

DETPFO NEWS