Search for Vasiti Matanatabu

15 year old Vasiti Suka Matanatabu. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force is requesting for information that could help locate 15 year old Vasiti Suka Matanatabu.

Police Spokeperson, Ana Naisoro said Vasiti was last seen by family members leaving their home in Kalabu on the 28th of August bound for Nausori.

Search conducted at all likely places have so far been negative.

A report is with the Nasinu Police Station and anyone with information on Vasiti’s whereabouts is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.