Teacher to appear in court today for allegedly indecently assaulting students

By ANA SOVA

The head teacher of Primary School will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly indecently assaulting six students.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the matter was reported at the Vunidawa Police Station last week by the school’s Assistant Head teacher after noticing the suspicious activities of the accused.

“The victims are aged between 14 and 12 and it is alleged the 42 year old accused had committed the offence sometime between the beginning of the school term and up until the matter was reported last week,” Naisoro said.

Officers from Vunidawa and a team from the Eastern Division Sexual offences unit carried out the investigation whereby the suspect has been charged with one count of sexual assault, three counts of indecently annoying and two counts of annoying any person.