Teen recovering in hospital after being dragged by sugarcane train

By ANA SOVA

A 13 year old student is recovering at the Lautoka Hospital after she was dragged by a sugarcane train on Friday night.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the girl from Lomolomo was sent to the shop by a relative whereby it is believed she jumped onto a moving train.

“It is understood that she fell off the moving sugarcane train and was dragged for about 5 meters up until the Community Post,” Naisoro said.

The teenager was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital hospital by a Police officer and underwent surgery.

Police Investigations continue.