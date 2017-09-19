Fiji Airways and Solomon Airlines Sign Codeshare Agreement  

Brett Gebers (L) & Andre Viljoen (R). Photo: SUPPLIED

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline and Solomon Airlines, the national carrier of the Solomon Islands, have signed a codeshare agreement for flights between Nadi and Honiara.

The codeshare, which comes into effect on September 30th 2017 will see both airlines place their respective ‘FJ’ and ‘IE’ codes on each other’s flights between Nadi and Honiara.

Guests of Solomon Airlines can expect convenient travel and transfer onto Fiji Airways’ network through its Nadi hub to North America, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO said: ‘We’re very pleased to sign this codeshare agreement with our Melanesian friends and further strengthen our already comprehensive South Pacific network.”

“The region is our home and it makes perfect sense for South Pacific airlines to work together to offer seamless travel options to our people and visitors travelling to Fiji and the Solomon Islands. Through this partnership we’re opening up an important South Pacific destination – Honiara – to the rest of the world, boosting their tourism and trade potential. Fiji Airways is proud of its leading role in the growth of air travel in the South Pacific”.

Brett Gebers, CEO of Solomon Airlines said the the new codeshare was great news for both airlines, extremely timely and presented a major boost for the Melanesian region’s tourism and business aspirations.

“The new codeshare improves inter-island connectivity in the Pacific and provides Solomon Islanders with another seamless opportunity to connect with the USA and beyond,” he said.

“Improving inter island connectivity is the first step to improving the economy in the Pacific and we value our relationship with Fiji Airways.”

Fiji Airways operates between Nadi and Honiara on Saturday while Solomon Airlines operates between Honiara and Nadi on Mondays and Tuesdays.

