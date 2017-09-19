QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVE NOW OPEN TO TRAFFIC

Queen Elizabeth Drive is now open to traffic. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) wishes to advise members of the public that the Queen Elizabeth Drive

is now open to traffic.

Confirming this, Acting Chief Executive Officer Robert Sen says whilst the road has been opened

to traffic, it will remain an active site as works are still ongoing.

“Please note this will remain an active site as we continue to build the other roadside amenities

such as bus bays and installing of streetlights.”

Mr Sen said they will reduce the road to a single lane when required, to do the necessary works,

and the traffic controllers will then be directing traffic flow in the area.

“Some delays should be expected over the coming weeks.”

He said they have completed the rehabilitation of the road pavement, new asphalt surface, kerb

and channel and footpaths. The landscaping was completed by the Suva City Council.

“The FRA is advising the motorists that there will be disruptions, please be cautious, drive within

the speed limits and allow extra travel time.”

All works are anticipated to be completed in the coming weeks, subject to weather.

