More than 10 students allegedly involved in a rape case

More than 10 students are expected to be questioned for their alleged involvement in a rape case at a school.

The matter came to light following an awareness session conducted at the school by police officers and a report was lodged by a teacher claiming that a 15 year old student had allegedly been raped by a group of students on three different occasions this year.

The alleged offenses took place sometimes between the months of June and July on the school compound.

The suspects are aged between 12 to 17 years of age.

Sigatoka crime personnel are investigating the matter.

POLICE MEDIA CELL