National Artwork Competition winners announced 

Caption: Viliame Vosabeci_Gold Traditional. Photos: AIRPORTS FIJI LTD.

September 20th, 2017. Airports Fiji Limited has today announced the winners of the AFL National Artwork Competition. Winners received a total prize money of $17,000.

AFL Executive Chairman Faiz Khan thanked all the participants who entered the competition adding that there were an overwhelming number of entries.

“The idea of the artwork competition was to get the Fijian people involved in being part of the successful transformation of the Nadi International Airport terminal. We had entries from professional artists and school students amongst others. The panel of judges had a tough time in selecting 6 winners from more than 400 entries. Whilst we congratulate the winners we thank all who participated,” expressed Khan.

Viliame Vosabeci won the Traditional category. 69 year old Sharon Light scooped the first and second prize in the Contemporary category. Arvin Sukul and Iliesa Maikeli Lee won the second and third prize respectively in the Traditional category. Erica Sing won third place in the Contemporary category.

“To win not one but two prizes is an overwhelming experience. This is an incredible opportunity for us as winners to have our artwork displayed at Nadi International Airport which looks incredibly beautiful following all the upgrades. I am humbly honored,” Sharon Light said.

Competition Coordinator Christopher Chand said “The winning artworks or variants of it will be displayed at different areas of the terminal building. The artists will be involved. The total current through-put is around 2 million passengers annually. So the artwork will get a lot of coverage. All unsuccessful entries will be returned to participants following the announcement of our winners today. We thank everyone involved.”

Each Gold winner received $5,000, each Silver winner received $2,500 and each Bronze winner received $1,000.

Winners:

Traditional

Gold – Viliame Vosabeci

Silver – Arvin Sukul

Bronze – Iliesa Maikeli Lee

Contemporary

Gold – Sharon Light

Silver – Sharon Light

Bronze – Erica Sing

AIRPORTS FIJI LTD