Prouds celebrates Chinese festival

A local Chinese dance group during the celebrations at Prouds last year. Photo: SUPPLIED.

China’s second largest festival is getting very popular in Fiji with an influx of more Chinese investors into the country.

Held on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month in the Chinese calendar, the Mid-Autumn Festival also known as Moon Festival is the second grandest festival after the Spring Festival in China.

Interestingly, this year’s celebrations also coincides with the 162nd anniversary of the arrival of the first Chinese in Fiji. There is no doubt, Fiji would not have been the same if it was not for the substantial contribution of our Chinese community for the past one hundred and sixty-two-years.

While the important Moon Festival begins to gain greater momentum here in Fiji, retail giants Prouds is indeed proud to be the first outlet in the country to start the celebrations with special offers and a night function for our Chinese community.

“The spirit and the sense of involvement exhibited by the members of our Chinese community from the past years has encouraged us to celebrate this great event every year. Realistically we were the first ones to come up with an idea of this celebration years ago and have continued annually with the same passion,” said Prouds Suva Central manager Nilesh Chand.

He said many other retailers have now followed suit with similar events and promotions while Prouds continues to be the trendsetter.

To mark the auspicious festival, Prouds Suva Central and Prouds Downtown Nadi outlets will host a special evening function on Thursday, September 28 especially for members of the Chinese community to be part of the celebrations.

“Customers can take advantage of the great specials on watches, jewellery, handbags, sunglasses, fragrances, wines and much more,” Mr Chand added.

“Apart from the discounts, special offers and new products, customers will get to enjoy the entertainment and the refreshments provided.“We all from the Prouds family convey our best wishes to all our Chinese friends during this great Mid-Autumn Festival,” Mr Chand said.

MOTIBHAI