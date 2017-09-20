Radisson Blu Resort Fiji launches Blood Drive

Friday, 15th September 2017. Radisson Blu Resort Fiji had a successful start to their Responsible Business Action Month last week with all staff actively engaging in their month long program.

This week on Wednesday, 13th September, the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji hosted a blood drive and opened its premises to the staff and public as just one of the many efforts undertaken by the Resort for the month of September.

Since 2013,Radisson Blu staff have been encouraged to work together and have collectively donated more than

100 pints of blood which have benefitted the local community.

The Blood Bank received close to 30 pint of blood which was quite timely for them as these will be used towards the open heart surgeries currently underway at the Lautoka Hospital.

The successful program is a step forward in the Radisson’s commitment to its 2017 goal to ensure 100% participation

in their September Responsible Business Action Month while also assisting the National Blood and Ambulance Services in contributing to its blood bank.

“It was very empowering to see the number of team members at the Blood Drive today and I am confident this year’s blood donations will greatly assist those in need. I am very proud to see so many generous people come together for a great cause,” said Mr. Gerard Knight, General Manager at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

Since the start of the Responsible Business month, the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has assisted in setting up a new library at Sabeto Muslim School and donated computers and a projector at Vuruwa District School.

A food drive is well underway and all donations will be taken to St. Mina Children’s Home this weekend where staff will also aim to entertain the children. The month long list of activities also includes; Zumba classes and Free Health screening for the staff to encourage help vitality in their everyday life.

The Resort is committed to its stand on responsible business with its “Yes I Can!” attitude and will continue to make positive changes this September.

RADISSON BLU