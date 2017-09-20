Serevi to Lead Fiji Legends against Classic Wallabies in NRC Curtain Raiser

WAISELE SEREVI. Photo: GOOGLE

The Fiji Rugby Union has today confirmed that rugby fans in Fiji will have the opportunity to watch Legendary Fiji 7s Wizard, Waisale Serevi play once again on home soil when he leads the Fiji Legends against the Classic Wallabies at ANZ Stadium in Suva, this Saturday.

The exhibition 7s match between the Fiji Legends and Classic Wallabies will be the curtain raiser for the Round 4 NRC match between the Fiji Airways Drua and defending champions Perth Spirit.

The curtain raiser will prove to be an exciting build up towards the NRC match as this will be a rare opportunity for rugby fans to watch famous Fijian Australians, Lote Tuqiri and Radike Samo, as the Classic Wallabies take on a star studded Fiji Legends team that will also feature one of the greatest wingers in world rugby and “Bua Bullet”, Rupeni Caucau.

Serevi said with the Fiji Airways Drua team on their maiden voyage, the Fiji Legends wanted to show their support towards to the team and showcase that even though age had caught up with them they still had it in them to play the game they all loved and what they were well known for.

“During our playing days, we never had a lot of opportunities to represent Fiji. It was only in the Fiji 7s or Fiji 15s team and if you missed out on selection you had to keep on trying until the coaches spotted you. But now there is an established pathway, where you have the opportunity to transition from 7s to the Warriors, the Drua and then the Flying Fijians, which gives a lot of our good players the chance to play for their country and showcase their talent to the world.”

“The game has evolved immensely since our playing days and it has become faster, bigger and more professional. I am proud of the Fiji Airways Drua team and the impact that they have made in this competition, albeit in only their first year. We promise to put on a good show on Saturday and I urge all the fans to come down and support not only us but the Fiji Airways Drua team.”

FRU CEO, Mr John O’Connor has urged all the rugby fans to come down and support the Fiji Legends and Fiji Airways Drua in what promises to be an exciting, family-fun rugby day.

“Waisale Serevi remains everyone’s choice as the finest 7s rugby player of all time, and was Fiji’s hero every time he took to the field, possessing the ability to create something from nothing at any time. The same goes for all the players that make up the Fiji Legends team, they help put Fiji on the map. They have done us proud by agreeing to the match for Saturday and I promise all the spectators, you will get your money’s worth.”

“For some of you, the last time you would have watched the Fiji Legends would have been on television. So I am urging all the fans not to miss this opportunity to watch them play right here on home soil and come down to ANZ Stadium on Saturday. The children will finally get to meet their rugby heroes and watch them in action, and this is something you should not miss.”

“The sight of Waisale Serevi, Rupeni Caucau, Lote Tuqiri, Radike Samo and a cast of other former greats charging around the field this Saturday will give the spectators plenty of scope to reminisce. So come on Fiji. Come down and support not only the Fiji Airways Drua, but also the Fiji Legends.”

The Fiji Legends v Classic Wallabies match is scheduled to kick off at 4.15pm before the Fiji Airways Drua takes on Perth Spirit at 5pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Fiji Legends Team

Waisale Serevi, Rupeni Caucau, Viliame Satala, Sireli Naqelevuki, Semisi Naevo, Lemeki Duidomo, Isireli Bobo, Aporosa Daunivucu, Vilimoni Delasau, David Batiratu, Manoa Satala, William Ryder, Mosese Luveitasau, Nasoni Roko, Neumi Nanuku, Jone Kuruduadua.

Classic Wallabies Team

Radike Samo, Lote Tuqiri, Mark Chisholm, Matt Hodgson, Morgan Turinui, Stephen Hoiles, Pat Phibbs.

Tickets are currently on sale at $10 for Grandstand and $5 for the Embankment at the Fiji Rugby Union Office and the Fiji Sports Council or online at www.ticketdirect.co.fj. Children U12 will enter Free of Charge. Students in uniform will also receive Free entry.

