Musket Cove Fiji Regatta Kicks off with a blast

The opening of the 34th Fiji Regatta went off without a hitch. With more than 100 yachts entered and 300 guests. It’s wonderful seeing so many familiar faces. Especially our unofficial Regatta commodore Jack

Hargreaves. Who’s had quiet a challenging year. Did you know Jack is a founding member of the MCYC Yacht Club plus this event and many other regattas in years gone by. A true and dear friend of Musket. Together with his rock, Joslyn. Sadly, the free-flowing rum punch and other bevvies didn’t improve the quality of singing at anthem time.

Carol, Josephine, Will and Margie are thrilled that we have such a great turnout and would love to be more active with events and celebrations. But there is one little girl making it tricky. Her name is Alexandra,

the newest addition to the Musket family.

Talking about new additions. This year it’s been an exciting year for new additions. Six our our Musket family also welcomed their own bundles of joy into the world. And we can’t wait to meet them. Seini, Buna, Laviinia, Lorani, Adi & Loraini.

Another Successful pirates Day



Vonu Namotu to Musket Cove SUP Challenge_

Fantastic conditions for the event. Twenty participants consisting of a small but dedicated group of paddlers including our local Fiji contigent and world class athletes. Everyone was a winner and ended up back at the

Island Bar for our VONU happy hour and Burger bar…. commonly known as replacing lost energy with a selection of carbs.

Results

MENS 1ST : JAMES – DRAGONFLY

MENS 2ND : ALEX – DRAGONFLY

MENS 3RD : VICTOR – HAWAII

WOMANS 1ST : SACHA – MOONFISH

SATURDAY TRIVIA NIGHT

Saturday Night Joe Mar prepared another challenging Trivia Pub Quiz. Joe thought he had chosen relatively easy questions. But most teams appeared to be challenged. However, judging by the names below I would not discount possible graft and corruption.

First Place Winners: Team Encore

Second Place Winners : Team Seafarer

Sunday Golf Tournament

The Plantation barefoot classic was yet again a test of golfers’ prowess and how well they can whack a small ball around 9 holes.

OVERALL WINNER MENS : GREG – SEAFARER 4

2ND PLACE : MIKE – CARO VITA

3RD PLACE : JAMES – WAITUI, TOST – ENSO, MIKE – KNOCK & DO

OVERALL WINNER WOMENS : LEIGH – SEAFARER 4

LONGEST DRIVE : CHRIS OBRIEN – CHEEKY MONKEY

NEAREST THE PIN : MIKE COOPER KNOCK & DO

Aqua Pacific Rum Run

Great turnout for yesterdays RUM RUN perhaps it was the lure of Rum

refreshment stations.

Results

FIT Category

1ST PLACE : YAHAV – CHEEKY MONKEY

2ND PLACE : TED – CHEEKY MONKEY

3RD PLACE : SARAH – SILVER RAY

YOUNG : GEORGE – SANDY CHEEKS

OLD : HUGH PACKER – ANEMOZ

NOT SO FIT

PLACE : WILLIAME – SILVER RAY

2ND PLACE : ELENORA – SILVER RAY

3RD PLACE : DYLAN – LIL EXPLORER

YOUNG : GEORGE – ALLURE

SPECIAL : WILLIAME – LIL EXPLORER

OLD : PRISCILLA PACKER – ANEMOZ



Bay of Islands Port Opua Hobie Cat Challenge

Perfect conditions with some great sailing and 100+ entrants is making this one of the regattas premier events. Managed to get through 59 heats with 30 going through to the next round.

