Musket Cove Fiji Regatta Kicks off with a blast

Musket Cove Fiji Regatta. Photo: SUPPLIED.
The opening of the 34th Fiji Regatta went off without a hitch. With more than 100 yachts entered and 300 guests. It’s wonderful seeing so many familiar faces. Especially our unofficial Regatta commodore Jack
Hargreaves. Who’s had quiet a challenging year. Did you know Jack is a founding member of the MCYC Yacht Club plus this event and many other regattas in years gone by. A true and dear friend of Musket. Together with his rock, Joslyn. Sadly, the free-flowing rum punch and other bevvies didn’t improve the quality of singing at anthem time.
Carol, Josephine, Will and Margie are thrilled that we have such a great turnout and would love to be more active with events and celebrations. But there is one little girl making it tricky. Her name is Alexandra,
the newest addition to the Musket family.
Talking about new additions. This year it’s been an exciting year for new additions. Six our our Musket family also welcomed their own bundles of joy into the world. And we can’t wait to meet them. Seini, Buna, Laviinia, Lorani, Adi & Loraini.
Another Successful pirates Day
Vonu Namotu to Musket Cove SUP Challenge_
Fantastic conditions for the event. Twenty participants consisting of a small but dedicated group of paddlers including our local Fiji contigent and world class athletes. Everyone was a winner and ended up back at the
Island Bar for our VONU happy hour and Burger bar…. commonly known as replacing lost energy with a selection of carbs.
Results
MENS 1ST : JAMES – DRAGONFLY
MENS 2ND : ALEX – DRAGONFLY
MENS 3RD : VICTOR – HAWAII
WOMANS 1ST : SACHA – MOONFISH
SATURDAY TRIVIA NIGHT
Saturday Night Joe Mar prepared another challenging Trivia Pub Quiz. Joe thought he had chosen relatively easy questions. But most teams appeared to be challenged. However, judging by the names below I would not discount possible graft and corruption.
First Place Winners: Team Encore
Second Place Winners : Team Seafarer
Sunday Golf Tournament
The Plantation barefoot classic was yet again a test of golfers’ prowess and how well they can whack a small ball around 9 holes.
OVERALL WINNER MENS : GREG – SEAFARER 4
2ND PLACE : MIKE – CARO VITA
3RD PLACE : JAMES – WAITUI, TOST – ENSO, MIKE – KNOCK & DO
OVERALL WINNER WOMENS : LEIGH – SEAFARER 4
LONGEST DRIVE : CHRIS OBRIEN – CHEEKY MONKEY
NEAREST THE PIN : MIKE COOPER KNOCK & DO
Aqua Pacific Rum Run
Great turnout for yesterdays RUM RUN perhaps it was the lure of Rum
refreshment stations.
Results
FIT Category
1ST PLACE : YAHAV – CHEEKY MONKEY
2ND PLACE : TED – CHEEKY MONKEY
3RD PLACE : SARAH – SILVER RAY
YOUNG : GEORGE – SANDY CHEEKS
OLD : HUGH PACKER – ANEMOZ
NOT SO FIT
PLACE : WILLIAME – SILVER RAY
2ND PLACE : ELENORA – SILVER RAY
3RD PLACE : DYLAN – LIL EXPLORER
YOUNG : GEORGE – ALLURE
SPECIAL : WILLIAME – LIL EXPLORER
OLD : PRISCILLA PACKER – ANEMOZ
Bay of Islands Port Opua Hobie Cat Challenge
Perfect conditions with some great sailing and 100+ entrants is making this one of the regattas premier events. Managed to get through 59 heats with 30 going through to the next round.
