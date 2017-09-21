Team Assist Children’s Home

The Nadi Aviators Rugby League team together with the staffs at St Mina Children’s Home in Martintar, Nadi. Photo: MILINIA ENE

By LUKE NACEI

The Nadi Aviators rugby league team today visited St. Mina Children’s Home in Martintar, Nadi.

The team with the assistance of Vodafone Fiji Ltd donated kid’s item worth $500 to the home.

Coach Vela Tawake said this is the first for the team to have assisted the kids.

“We have done it for clubs but this is the first time for the zone,” he said.

Tawake also said the visit to the home was emotional yet an eye opener for the players themselves.

“It’s something that we are very gracious about especially being an eye opener for some of the players here today. I really thank Vodafone for such an initiative.”

St. Mina Children’s Home staff Salote Tupou acknowledged the presence of the team together with Vodafone Fiji staffs.

“I thank you all for the kind donation and support towards these kids. You giving your time to come and visit us today is a huge boost for us,” she said.

“We pray that God will bless you all in your games this weekend. I must encourage you all too always love each other and have that team bond amongst yourselves,” she added.

Team manager Sitiveni Vuniyayawa on behalf of the team thanked the staffs for giving them an opportunity to visit the home and the kids.

“The boys you’re looking at today are the ones that will be playing this Saturday We thank you the staffs for allowing us to visit the home and we thank you Vodafone for always supporting us,” he said.