Teacher charged in relation to Hibiscus Highway death

The 31 year old school teacher who had initially reported the discovery of a man lying motionless along the Hibiscus Highway last Sunday has been charged for allegedly causing the victim’s death.

The accused had reported finding the 37 year old farmer lying motionless at the Tukavesi Police Station on Sunday whereby an investigation was conducted.

Investigators however managed to gather information that the accused had allegedly bumped the victim before reporting the matter to Police.

He has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of driving without a driver’s license and one count of driving in contravention of the 3rd party policy.

The accused was produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday.

A separate investigation is also underway in relation to the allegations of giving false information.

