Youths trained in basic sewing at Danam

Youths attendingbasic sewing machinist trainijg at Danam Fiji Limited in Lautoka, Fiji. Photo: DEPTFO.

Twenty-two youths in the Western Division are currently undertaking a basic sewing machinist training to better equip them with basics skills as a tool for seeking employment.

The training is coordinated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with Danam Fiji Limited and Technical College of Fiji which is facilitating this accredited training with their expertise in the Clothing and Textiles domain.

The training is a result of continuous consultations between the Ministry and the Human Resources (HR) Department at Danam Fiji Limited and aims to equip participants with the basic sewing skills required for the Garment Industry.

Upon completing the training Danam Fiji Limited has also guaranteed employment for participants provided they go through the selection process as per their Human Resource requirements.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Honorable Laisenia Tuitubou, thanked Danam Fiji Limited for taking the initiative to train more women and then employ them.

“It is this type of approach that we encourage among employers and the Ministry is delighted to be able to support it by organising the training. As the Ministry is taking the lead in non-formal education, we provide a service to employers such as Danam so that they can focus on what they do best – producing items for sale.”

DEPTFO