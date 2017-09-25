WAF Methane Project Assessed by Experts

Supervisor Waste Water, Iliesa Masibalavu shows the gas flare meter that monitors the amount of methane burnt. Photo: WAF

An independent external auditor from India based, Earthood Services Private Limited (ESPL) along with an Asian Development Bank technical expert have started their nine (9) week audit at the Water Authority of Fiji. (WAF)

They are auditing WAF’s Kinoya based methane reducing Gas Flare Project to verify all data up until April 2017, from when the project started in 2015.

Once completed, ADB will later hand over Fiji’s first ever carbon credit funding to Government.

The Kinoya project was registered under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), making WAF the first public utility in the region to have its emissions report globally recognized.

The audit also coincides with a Clean Development Mechanism Regional Capacity Building Workshop in Suva attended by Fiji and Papua New Guinea senior water and electricity officials

Workshop participants also visited the Kinoya Gas Flare Project to see how WAF is successfully capturing and burning off methane gas before it can be released into the atmosphere.

Methane gas is a bi-product at WAF’s Kinoya Treatment Plant, burning the gas on a daily basis since 2015.

It has so far reduced WAF’s emissions by 22,000 tonnes a year.

“WAF is pleased to play our part in supporting Government’s historic global leadership role on climate change as we strive to become a more environmentally friendly water utility,” says WAF CEO Opetaia Ravai.

As part of the agreement between ADB and the Fiji Government, ADB will purchase these reduced emissions at a rate of $US8.20 or $FJD16.52 for every one (1) carbon credit reduced.

WAF