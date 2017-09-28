FHH field experience for engineering students

Second Year BA Regional FNU students on site with FHH Construction Engineer Viliame Tuidrola (kneeling) clarifying the distinctive rock size.Photo: SUPPLIED.

The commitment of Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) to building capacity within the local road construction industry recently extended to knowledge transfer to benefit the region.

Having gone through the mandatory safety induction with FHH, 18 Fiji National University (FNU) second year Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) students from Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu are receiving on-the-job experience with the company. The new student intake is a follow up to previous successful attachments of Fijian FNU students with the roading company.

“It’s a wonderful initiative for these students. The work they will see being done and the processes followed should give them some insight into what this industry is all about and what they can expect in their own careers,” said FHH General Manager, Duncan Fraser.

As the students are working on a case study focused on running a construction project, they have been allowed access to worksites as visitors only, to observe and report, with FHH staff assisting them with any queries.

Group team leader and class representative, Francis Chottu from the Solomon Islands said, “FHH has given us a great opportunity to see how lab-based experiments are carried out in real life and actual scenario information based on an existing construction site.

“We get to see the importance of working as a team amongst the FHH staff and between FHH staff with their subcontractors; the need for personal protective equipment to be worn on any construction site; different machine types and their operation on worksites, and the safety rules to follow when operating each machine.”