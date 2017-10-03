3 day celebration for housekeeping week

The staffs of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort during the celebration. Photo: SUPPLIED.

A three–day celebration marked Housekeeping Week at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort with games and competitions keenly contested by the resort’s housekeepers.

Divided into four teams – Malevu (Green), Korotogo (Blue), Bure (Yellow) and Lagoon(Red) – the housekeepers vied for prizes over three days from September 25-28.

Day One saw a treasure hunt with housekeepers searching for shopping vouchers, tours, wine, chocolates and Fiji rugby jerseys.

On Day Two there was a flower arrangement contest with many of the hosts displaying skills they had not realized they possessed.

Day Three was marked by a hand sewing, tacking and button stitching contest.

A morning tea, certificate presentation and cutting of a specially baked cake followed the three-day contest with Blue and Red teams being named the ultimate winnerS and taking home their prizes of a bag of chicken and a case of beer respectively.

Outrigger Fiji Resort General Manager Peter Hopgood said that housekeepers were the heart and soul of any resort and that he was blessed to have the best housekeeping team possible.

