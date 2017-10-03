Jonathan Charles Moore appointed new FRA CEO

Fiji Roads Authority new Chief Executive Officer, Mr JonathanCharles Moore. Photo: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Board has much pleasure in announcing the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Charles Moore as the new Chief Executive Officer for the Authority.

Mr Moore is a British national and is a professional ‘hands on’ Engineer. He is also an incorporated member of the Charted Institute of Building.

He holds a Master of Science in Construction Management from the University of Bath, in England and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Civil Engineering from Coventry Polytechnic, in England.

Mr Moore has more than 35 years of proven ability in construction, supervision and planning, commissioning and handover of completed works, design constructability coordination, experience with different forms of contracts, claims resolution, development and maintenance of quality management systems.

He is also highly skilled in value management and value engineering, incorporation of facilities management into infrastructure design and delivery, efficient asset management for completed works, leadership, financial management, reporting to executives and the board, strategic and business development. Furthermore, he also has broad experience in both public and private sectors.

Mr Moore began his career in 1982 as an Undergraduate Engineer for HS Waters & Partners and quickly progressed in the ranks as a Design Engineer in 1984 followed by Assistant Resident Engineer in 1985 and Resident Engineer in 1986. In 1996 he was appointed as the Construction Manager after which he took up the role of Senior Projects Manager in 2002 and Operations Manager for Design and Delivery in 2003. Jonathan was appointed as the Deputy Director for Infrastructure Delivery in 2011 and as a Chief Resident Engineer (Head of Delivery) in 2012.

Prior to taking up the offer to join the FRA, Mr Moore served as the Director of Infrastructure Planning, Design and Delivery for the Government of Malaysia- TRX Project. He has also worked in various senior roles in other countries like Qatar, Abu Dhabi, India, Dubai and England.

FRA