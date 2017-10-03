New Look for Outrigger Fiji’s Takia Takeaway

Outrigger Fiji’s Takia Takeway new look. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Casual diners at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort can enjoy a fresh new menu at Takia on the Go, the takeaway option overseen by Executive Chef Shailesh Naidu.

Takia on the Go, open from breakfast until late in the evening, now features Chef Naidu’s iconic chili chicken pie together with salads, freshly baked pastries, cookies and croissants.

Ideal as a quick solution for hungry families or travelers passing by, the menu also offers fresh juices, smoothies, homemade Bircher muesli and fresh fruit salad while the resort’s experienced baristas are on hand to serve coffee and tea.

OUTRIGGER FIJI