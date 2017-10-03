New Menue at Outrigger Fiji’s Ivi Restaurant

Culinary Celebration of Spring with new menu at Outrigger Fiji’s Ivi’s Restaurant. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Spring sees the confluence of modern Fijian and classical European themes in a new seasonal menu for Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort’s Ivi’s restaurant.

Created by Restaurant Executive Chef Shailesh Naidu, it showcases the best of local produce to feature dishes which include rare roasted duck breast with truffle tomatoes, balsamic scallops with chorizo and pear puree and Fijian ‘Lovo’ lamb shank marinated in honey and ginger.

The highlight of the dessert offerings is an interactive dessert of hot caramel sauce poured over a chocolate shell to reveal a filling of tangy lemon and lime mousse.

Chef Naidu says he has attempted to deliver the best of popular traditional dishes enhanced with contemporary influences.

“This spring we really wanted to focus on a menu that is fresh and lively and which embraces those familiar spring flavours while displaying the edginess which Ivi diners have come to love.

“The textures and flavours focus on some of my favourite local produce with each dish having its own, individual character aimed at stimulating the senses,” he said.

Ivi is the pre-eminent restaurant in Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort offering contemporary cuisine paired with a sophisticated wine list and exceptional service to create a premium dining experience.

At the 2017 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards, Ivi Restaurant won the award for Best Visitor Dining Experience while Shailesh Naidu was named as the industry’s most outstanding Tourism Leader in recognition of his outstanding work as founder of the Master Chef School Challenge and mentorship of young chefs.

