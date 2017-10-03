Subsoil drains for Waisali

The FHH Crew practiced safe traffic management control while installing the subsoil drainage system at Waisali. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Installations of sub-soil drains around the Waisali area along Vanua Levu’s Cross Island Road have been completed.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Construction Manager North, Scott Wilkinson, said that their subcontractor had laid at least two kilometres of the special drainage system.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to carry out its maintenance programme to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

“The subsoil drains were done to prevent water from coming up through the pavement,” said Mr Wilkinson.

“Approximately two kilometres of subsoil was installed through that section prior to the pavement overlay and stabilising.”

Prior to this, workers had completed drainage clearing and proper road work is programmed to start this month, he added.

The Waisali stretch is mountainous and links Labasa and Savusavu towns with at least 500 villagers and farmers living around the area.