FNPF focus on Climate Change in Celebrating Fiji Day

Staffs of Tapoo during the Fiji Day Day Celebration. Photo: SUPPLIED.

FNPF focuses on climate change in celebrating Fiji Day Members of the Fiji National Provident Fund and the general public now have an opportunity to convey their climate change messages directly to world leaders attending the 2017 UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany next month.

To support Fiji’s climate change initiatives for next month’s COP23, FNPF in collaboration with the Fiji Arts Council, has organized various activities to commemorate Fiji Day at the Downtown Boulevard and My FNPF Center in Suva from 6th to 11th October A key feature of these activities, which gets underway tomorrow, Friday October 6th, is a white scroll made of Masi which members of the public can use to share their thoughts and messages

on climate change.

The masi scroll carrying the messages or statements from the Fijian people, will be presented to the COP23 Fiji Secretariat.

“FNPF is happy to be given this opportunity to participate in a national initiative addressing climate change and we want to share it with our members as well as the general public,” said

Chief Operating Officer Jaoji Koroi.

“The timing is perfect given that we are celebrating our nation’s independence – our history, while at the same time lobbying global leaders for a sustainable future for all.”

“FNPF’s vision is to secure our members’ future but what good is that financial security if the land that has been our home is slowly being chipped away by the effects of climate change.”

Mr. Koroi adds that FNPF staff, members and secondary school students will be involved in this initiative. He adds that FNPF has always been supportive of initiatives that ensure environment sustainability and this was reflected in its Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

Various artwork will be displayed at the Downtown Boulevard and there will also be live demonstrations of traditional I-Taukei craftwork such as masi printing.

Lunch hour entertainment will also be provided from 12pm – 3pm at the My FNPF Centre Food Court. The entertainment includes I-Taukei Folk Songs and meke by the Conservatorium of Music, Dolce Sounds, various Sigidrigi artists as well as live music by Savuto and Friends.

FNPF’s Fiji Day celebrations begins tomorrow and continues on Monday 9th October and ends on October 11th.

FNPF