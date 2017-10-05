PM looks forward to West Fiji Day celeb

PM Voreqe Bainimarama in Surrey BC, Canada for Fiji Day reception on Tuesday. Photo: DEPTFO.



By ANA SOVA

The Prime Minister, Rear Admiral Voreqe Bainimarama has revealed his excitement about attending the national Fiji Day Celebration that will be held for the first time in the Western Division.

Mr. Bainimarama made the statement while speaking at the Fiji Day reception in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday.

“After my trip to North America, I will be returning to Fiji on 10 October to attend our national Fiji Day celebrations. And for the first time ever, those celebrations will be held in the West, in Nadi, at the Prince Charles Park,”

“That has never happened before, as those celebrations have always been restricted to Suva. And I very much look forward to celebrating our 47 years of Independence alongside those Fijians residing in our Western Division,” he said.

Mr. Bainimarama added that every year, Fiji Day is a chance for us to reflect on the ties that connect us as members of the same extended Fijian family.

“Let us all remember that those ties are not defined by our ethnicity, our religion, our gender or our status in society, but rather they are defined by the love we share for our great country and our commitment to one another,” he said.