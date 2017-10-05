Police request info on missing Josaia Gukivuli

14 year old Josaia Gukivuli. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force is requesting information that could help locate 14 year old Josaia Gukivuli, a year 8 student of Saweni Primary School.

He was reported missing by his father, Eroni Emosi from Waibua Settlement on the 26th of September, 2017.

According to Police, Emosi told Josaia not to go to school as his school uniform was dirty. Later the whole family went to attend a funeral in Suva leaving the misper at home.

Upon the family’s return, they could not locate Josaia at the residence and all likely places were checked.

Josaia’s father later found a note written by the misper stating not to look for him as he has left home to look for a job for himself.

Police is pleading with anyone with information that could help locate Josaia to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or send a message on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page.

You can also call your nearest Police Station or community post or the Nausori Police Station on 9905 931.