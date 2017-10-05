Safety comes first for nurses: Akbar

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar.

All hospitals in Fiji have been instructed to take immediate measures to ensure that all nursing staff are transported safely to their homes at the end of their shifts, according to the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Philip Davies.

Following concerns raised during the Attorney-General’s nationwide roadshows with Fijian civil servants, the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, held meetings with CWM Hospital senior management to discuss issues relating to nurse transportation.

“We were deeply disturbed to learn that some nurses were routinely being dropped off far from their homes when they completed their shifts late at night and were being left to find their own way home. This is obviously unacceptable and presented a serious threat to our nurses’ safety. I’ve taken these concerns to the CWMH management and we’ve confirmed that this was not authorised by senior management and is not line with Ministry policy,” said Minister Akbar.

Minister Akbar instructed CWM and all other hospitals in Fiji to present alternative approaches to transport nurses safely to their homes, including the use of additional vehicles or the provision of subsidies for taxi fares.

“The safety of our staff – including our nurses – must always come first. I want to give all of our nurses every assurance that this situation will be remedied as a matter of urgency and we apologise that your safety was being compromised as a result of this issue,” she said.

