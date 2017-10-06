Heart International to open in Namaka tomorrow

Co-founder of Heart International and Fiji-born cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Parma Nand.



By ANA SOVA

Heart International (HI) will be officially opening its clinic at 12 Commercial Street in Namaka, Nadi tomorrow.

It is scheduled to be opened by the Minister for Economy and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

HI is the first of its kind to set up advanced heart treatment facility in Fiji.

The state of the art and advanced services will provide all the necessary investigations and management here in Nadi at a fraction of the cost.

This includes angiograms, angioplasty, stenting etc and patients don’t have to go overseas anymore. Stenting procedures for blockages of heart or coronary vessels are now the standard treatment rather than open heart by-pass operations that you often hear of.

Anyone with the slightest to the most advanced or complicated blockages of coronary arteries will be well taken care of in Nadi.

This has the potential of attracting patients from anywhere in the world and is therefore earmarked to attract Medical Tourism.

HI Co-founder and Fiji-born cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Parma Nand said it had always been his vision to bring the best of heart treatment to Fiji and make it affordable to most Fijians.

“As Co-Founder of Heart International, and together with an esteemed and highly trained NZ Team, I believe we have taken our first step towards this goal of world-class heart care at home,” Dr. Nand said.

Fiji born surgeon with training in New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Canada, Dr. Nand is one of the founders of Friends of Fiji Heart Foundation and has lead its annual charitable surgical mission in Fiji for the last 12 years, mainly based in Lautoka.

He is a Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon in the Auckland region with expertise in coronary, valve and aortic surgery. He is a co-founder of HIL as part of a long held dream of comprehensive cardiac services in Fiji.

Mr Nand has surgical fellowships in both general and cardiothoracic surgery.