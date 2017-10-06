Local schools commemorate World Teachers’ Day

By ANA SOVA

Schools around the country are celebrating World Teachers’ Day today.

World Teachers’ Day is a very special day. It is a time to celebrate the work of teachers for their sacrifice and commitment in nurturing Fiji’s most valuable natural resource- the minds and talents of our children.

A statement was released by the Ministry of Education acknowledging the service and support of teachers nationwide.

“To our 11,383 teachers in Fiji, the whole nation is indebted to your relentless service and unyielding support in providing education to our young people, and for that, we thank you for your noble service.”

This year, UNESCO’s theme is “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers”.

The Ministry of Education also stated that empowering teachers has always been part its Education’s role.

“Workshops, seminars, and teacher-training sessions are organized by the Ministry throughout the year to upgrade teachers’ qualifications and, at the same time, keep them up-to-date with the latest developments in teaching and learning.”

Fiji’s teachers are now selected by open merit-based recruitment and selection.

Under the new job evaluation exercise, they are remunerated based on their performance, allowing for their hard work to be properly recognized.

As teachers celebrate this special day, the Ministry of Education calls on the nation’s support for the work carried out by our teachers in schools.